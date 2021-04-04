Farah Khan Confronts Paparazzi for Viral Video: 'Who Recorded Me Smelling Mangoes?'

Celebrities can’t escape social media scrutiny, and one such celeb to have fallen prey to it recently was filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan. A couple of days back, a video of Farah Khan removing her mask to smell some mangoes from a cart went viral. Needless to say, the video drew a lot of flak from netizens who criticised her for removing her mask and ignoring protocols during the pandemic. Now, another video is doing the rounds where the Main Hoon Na director is seen confronting the paparazzi about her previous video. In the video, she is seen asking, “Who recorded me smelling mangoes?" before stepping inside her car.

On the work front, Farah was seen donning the role of a producer in the 2020 crime-thriller film Mrs Serial Killer. She also bagged the recent Filmfare Awards for the Best Choreographer for the title track of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput starrer ‘Dil Bechara’.