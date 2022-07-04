Farah Khan Credits Mother-In-Law for Encouraging Her to Step Out After Tees Maar Khan Failure

Ace choreographer and director Farah Khan has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood in her career span of almost three decades. However, just like every person, the popular personality has had her fair share of ups and down in the showbiz world. In a recent interaction, the choreographer candidly spoke about the time when her directorial Tees Maar Khan failed to impress audiences on the silver screen.

Traveling down memory lane, Farah recalled that she did not feel like stepping out of her house after facing flak for the movie. According to her, although she was a fighter and survivor, she wanted solitude to bounce back from the criticism. Farah Khan told Bombay Times, “I still recall how Tees Maar Khan was ripped apart and though people said a lot of things about it, the film made money. I’ve been a fighter and a survivor. After Tees Maar Khan, I didn’t want to step out”.

She credited her mother-in-law for motivating her during the difficult time. For those unaware, Tees Maar Khan starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif was partly written by Farah's husband Shirish Kunder. Although her choreographed item number Sheila Ki Jawani became an instant hit, Farah revealed she did not want to attend any award functions felicitating her for the song. She said, “Even though I was winning an award for the choreography of Sheila Ki Jawani. My mother-in-law encouraged me to go for it. So, through time and the ups and downs, I grew older and wiser, and had kids.”

Talking more about her professional front, Farah believes that currently, she is in a comfortable space. She has no plans to direct a movie in the near future instead she is busy filming a slew of advertisements and shows. Farah asserts that even after cutting down projects and workload the only time she could give her family and kids was during the lockdown. She hopes that she could spend more time with her family.

Apart from Tees Maar Khan, Farah Khan has donned the hat of the director for Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year.

