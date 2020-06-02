Farah Khan Dolls Up Daughters Anya, Diva To Recreate Stunning Paintings; See Pics

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder dressed up her daughters Diva and Anya to recreate classic paintings for a school assignment.

Farah took to Instagram, where she shared two photographs of Diva and Anya, recreating vintage paintings with hair and make-up.

"Recreate a painting was a school assignment for my daughters..luckily for them mommy is a hairstylist, make up artist, costumer & photographer all in 1... quite good I think.. what say ul? #anya#diva SWIPE LEFT," she captioned the image.

Farah has recently been sharing a lot about her children on social media. She herself has been trying to hone her other skills like knitting amid lockdown.

Farah married filmmaker Shirish Kunder in December 2004. In 2008, Farah and Shirish welcomed triplets Czar, Anya, and Diva.