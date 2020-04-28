Farah Khan Gives Abhishek Bachchan 'Big Hug' For Buying Daughter's Charity Sketch For Rs 1 Lakh

Filmmaker Farah Khan on Monday thanked actor Abhishek Bachchan for donating Rs 1 Lakh and supporting the COVID-19 charity drive by Farah's daughter Anya.

Anya has been raising money for the animals to help them amid the Coronavirus pandemic. After actress Tabu and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, actor Abhishek Bachchan has contributed to her initiative.

Abhishek recently came forward and gave Rs. 1 lakh for Anya Kunder's sketch and Farah couldn't contain her excitement.

The 55-year-old director took to Instagram and shared two pictures. The fist image features the director herself with Bachchan while she hugs her tightly while the second one features her daughter Anya holding the sketch of a puppy with a placard hung in his head that read, "Thank You."

Farah wrote, "Who gives 1 LAKH for a sketch?? Only @bachchan ..that straightaway doubles Anya s charity drive! Thank u my mad, big hearted crazy boy♥️ bigggggg huggggg cming up which u will hate i know." (sic)

A lot of actors were all praise for Farah's daughter for her initiative. Hrithik Roshan wrote, "too sweeet" while others like Preity Zinta, Sonali Bendre, Patralekhaa were all hearts for Anya.

The money raised by auctioning the sketches will be used to deliver food packages to the needy and to feed the stray animals as coronavirus-induced countrywide lockdown continues to remain in place.