Farah Khan Hosts Lunch to Celebrate Super 30; Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Others Attend

Farah Khan hosted a lunch for her industry friends on Sunday to celebrate Super 30’s impressive opening.

Sharing a group picture of the big fat gang of attendees, which included Bollywood biggies like Hrithik Roshan, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon and Neha Dhupia, Farah wrote, “Little short of #Super30… mother of all Sunday lunches.. #happypeople #foodcoma #peopleilove.”

The bash was also attended by actors Aditi Rao Hydari, Diana Penty, Sonu Sood, Angad Bedi, Patralekha, Aayush Sharma, Manish Paul, ace shuttler Sania Mirza, and filmmakers Vikas Bahl and Punit D Malhotra.

Farah’s picture received several comments, including those from filmmaker Srishti Behl Arya, photographer Avinash Gowariker and casting director Shanoo Sharma, all of whom expressed regret at not being able to attend the get-together.

The Main Hoon Na director also shared individual pictures with the guests. With the image alongside Padmaavat actor Aditi Rao Hydari, Farah wrote, “No filter needed! On the pic or our mouths. @aditiraohydari thanks for staying till dinner.”

Farah also shared a photo with Kriti, writing, “This girl can EAT.. don’t know where it goes tho.. @kritisanon u did justice to my #sundaylunch .. lov u.”

Captioning her picture with Neha, Farah wrote, “Finally the new mommy stepped out @nehadhupia n @angadbedi thanks for cming this side😘#sundaylunch #nofilter.”

Meanwhile, Aditi also took to her Instagram to share a photo with the girl gang. “Huddled and cuddled up, too stuffed to move. Ps- contrary to popular belief, we do look out for each other,” she captioned it.

Follow @News18Movies for more.