Farah Khan Hosts 'Met Gala of Lokhandwala', Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar Attend

Farah Khan hosted a big lunch gathering at her home on Sunday, which was attended by several Bollywood stars. Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Pooja Hegde were among the attendees. The get-together also made for several photo-ops as the stars posed with each other and uploaded selfies with funny captions.

Foremost in the pictorial posts was Farah's own, where she shared a photo of the entire gang with the caption, "The friends who eat together Stay together... #sundaylunch #toomanytotag #lifeisgood btw @shirishkunder was very much there.. just skips the pics." Mini Mathur commented, "I'm gatecrashing next time. I need to eat that chicken roast & pulao."

Karan Johar shared the same group photo and wrote, "Thanks @farahkhankunder for an amazing lunch!!!! Super energy and tons of good and positive conversations and the best food I have eaten in a while!!" Malaika Arora replied, "The bestest host."

Several actresses rued the fact that they missed out on the epic gathering. Shilpa Shetty said, "Oh ho now really feeling bad I missed it😢Should've at least packed me a doggy bag @farahkhankunder." Diana Penty said, "Full FOMO happening 😔 I'm coming to collect my doggy bag tomorrow."

Kriti Sanon took the opportunity to pose with her former co-stars Rajkummar Rao (Bareilly Ki Barfi) and Kartik Aaryan (Luka Chuppi). "#Housefull4 meets #MadeInChina this diwali.. have a Barfi-licious diwali everyone!! ❤️❤️ @rajkummar_rao," she captioned the photo with Rajkummar. For kartik, she wrote, "Guddu-Rashmi 💞 @kartikaaryan 📸: @farahkhankunder."

Other attendees included Ananya Panday, Sonali Bendre, Goldie Behl, Ashutosh Gowariker, Maniesh Paul, Preity Zinta, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia. Farah's brother Sajid Khan was also at the gathering. He was replaced by Farhad Samji as the director of the upcoming film Housefull 4 after #MeToo allegations emerged against him.

Take a look at more pictures from the event that Farah cheekily called the 'Met Gala of Lokhandwala'.

