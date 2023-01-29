Farah Khan Hugs and Consoles Rakhi Sawant As She Pays Her Last Tribute To Latter's Mom; Watch

Farah Khan attended Rakhi Sawant’s mother Jaya Bheda’s funeral on Sunday in Mumbai. The filmmaker and choreographer was snapped by the paparazzi as she arrived at the Municipal Christian Cemetery, Oshiwara, Mumbai. In the video that surfaced online, Farah was seen hugging and consoling Rakhi Sawant. Farah also sat with Rakhi for a few minutes and held her hand before paying her tribute to Jaya Bheda.

In another video, Farah was also seen asking paps not to click pictures or follow her at the Funeral venue.

Besides Farah Khan, Rashami Desai also attended Rakhi Sawant’s mother’s funeral. She was seen sporting a white shirt with a beige overcoat and blue denim. Rashami also hugged Rakhi and was also seen interacting with Adil Khan Durrani. Watch the video here:

Rakhi Sawant’s mother Jaya Bheda passed away on Saturday night after battling cancer. “It happened around 8:30 PM yesterday and as everyone knows she was suffering from brain tumour and cancer and it had spread all over body. She was on a ventilator in Criticare hospital and Balaji Hospital, Malad. Yesterday, she passed away due to multiple organ failure nd heart failure,” Rakhi’s brother Rakesh told E-times.

He also talked about Rakhi’s condition and shared that the Bigg Boss fame is ‘out of control’ because she has lost her ‘backbone’. “Rakhi is out of control, she doesn’t know what to do because mom was everything for her. We never thought we will ever be without mom. We don’t know what to do next and we both are blank. Our mother used to handle the entire house," he said and further added, “Aur aage Bhagwan ne bulaya hai toh he will look after our mom. My mother was Rakhi’s backbone, now Rakhi is the head of the family and she has to look after us. It will take some time to fill in that place."

