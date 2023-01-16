Farah Khan Invites Her '2 Favourites' Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik After Bigg Boss 16 Exit; Fans Notice 'Burgers'

Former Bigg Boss 16 contestants Abdu Rozik and Sajid Khan have finally reunited after their voluntary exit from the controversial reality TV show. The get-together was organized by Sajid’s sister and Bollywood’s ace choreographer Farah Khan, who treated the duo to some delicious burgers and fries. A few glimpses of their reunion shared by Farah on Instagram have gone viral on the internet. If the photos are anything to go by, it appears that the two have buried the hatchet over the prank that seemingly created a rift between the two.

In one photo, Abdu Rozik can be seen making peace signs as he poses alongside the mouth-watering platter served at Farah and Sajid’s house. In another, Sajid and Abdu hold hands as they merrily pose for the camera. While sharing the photos Farah wrote, “My 2 favourites this season of Bigg Boss 16..sometimes it’s even better to just win hearts.” Take a look at the photos here:

The post which has amassed over a lakh likes on Instagram also garnered love from multiple celebrities including Sania Mirza, Malaika Arora, Bhavana Pandey, and more as they dropped heart emoticons over the post.

Netizens too were happy to see the two besties reunite, however, they didn’t miss Abdu’s favourite burgers on a plate served for the Tajikistan singer. One of the fans wrote," Abdu burgirrrrrr😂❤️," another commented, " Burgeeeer!" As BB16 followers would know, Abdu Rozik has time and again talked about his favourite food - burger - during his stay in the show.

It was on Saturday when the Tajikistan viral sensation voluntarily exited from the show leaving many contestants teary-eyed. Just a day after came the exit of Sajid Khan, it is reported that he walked out owing to prior commitments. For those unaware, Sajid and Abdu became best friends in the house, who always stood by and lend support to each other.

However, a prank played by Sajid Khan ended up causing a slight rift between them. It all began on Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s birthday when Abdu wanted to wish the actress with a special gesture. He took help from Sajid for writing ‘I love Nimmi’ on his back, but the Bollywood filmmaker played a prank on him by writing ‘I love t**ti’. Tajikistan’s viral sensation wasn’t aware of what was written on his back and when he learned about the truth, he did not take it well. Even host Salman Khan schooled Sajid Khan for his mistake.

Now, the latest photos show that the duo have reconciled for good and have chosen to stay in touch even after their exit from Bigg Boss 16.

