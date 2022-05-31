Farah Khan Drops Unseen Pics From Karan Johar’s Birthday Bash Featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Tabu, Diana Penty

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash can undoubtedly be called one of the biggest celebrations of this year. The grand party that took place at YRF Studios in Mumbai saw all the big names in the industry joining in for the celebration. From Gauri Khan to Raveena Tandon, Varun Dhawan to Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad, Kiara Advani to Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda to Shahid Kapoor, it was a night to remember. While the glamorous night may have been a blur for many, Farah Khan confessed to it.

The filmmaker took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted a video featuring a couple of unseen pictures from the grand celebration. The photos highlighted Farah’s bindaas spirit as she photobombed Preity Zinta, Vaani Kapoor, and Diana Penty’s group photo. As the video progresses, it sees Farah dancing the night away as well as posing for photos with Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty and Tabu. Of the whole video, the funniest yet adorable picture was Farah sitting on Abhishek’s lap.

Taking to the captions, she wrote, “Luckily there r pics to remind me what all i did @karanjohar s50 th.. #partyofthedecade #toomuchfun.”

Check the video here:

Soon after the video was posted on the photo-sharing platform, the filmmaker’s friends from the industry chimed into the comments section to drop funny comments.

While Seema Kiran Sajdeh wrote, “Kameeni 🙌,” Diana Penty who seems to have a gala time at the bash too commented, “😂🙌.”

Scores of Farah’s fans dropped fire and laughing emoticons as they loved the video.

Four days back, Karan Johar took to Instagram and posted a couple of stunning pictures from his big day. Karan struck stunning poses as he showcased his OOTD – a bling green tux and pants. Taking to the captions, he penned down a super special note. He wrote, “Ok so it’s Christmas tree chic! But the Bling factor is intact! I am overwhelmed with the love and blessings but that didn’t stop me for being a serial poser, pouter and preener! Roz karenge pose✅ styled by @ekalakhani in @dolcegabbana hair @rajeev_gogoi make up @paresh_kalgutkar 📸 @sheldon.santos managed by the birthday boy @len5bm ! I am 50! Nazar na lage mujhe!.”

As for his big bash, it was previously revealed that the party’s theme is going to be black and bling. The setup of the bash is designed by Amrita Mahal, who created the sets of films like Kalank, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Brahmastra, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

