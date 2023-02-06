Maniesh Paul never misses an opportunity to entertain his fans. The actor shared a video of his fun banter with director Farah Khan on his social media handle. He comments on how girls are usually weak in mathematics and tries to prove his point by quizzing Farah Khan. Unintentionally, he brings in food to question her, but he receives a slap from Farah for taking away her meal.

In the video, both Maniesh Paul and Farak Khan are seen sitting facing each other in an indoor setup. Maniesh exclaims, “Ladkiyan na math mai badi weak hoti hai (Girls are usually weak in maths)." Farah takes offence and responds, “Abey chal na (That's not true)." He then being to quiz her, he first asks, “Acha ye batao two minus two kitna hota hai ( What is 2 minus 2)?" Farah looked at him and replied, “Samjhi nahi (I did not understand)."

To help her, Maniesh tried to give her a real-life situation, “Toh ye socho ki aap khana khaa rahe ho aur aapke pass do rotiyan hai, aur dono rotiyaan maine khali ab aapke pass kya bacha (Imagine this, you are eating, and you have chapatis with you, and I end up eating both your chapatis then what will left with you)?" Farah took off her specs, and smartly replied, “Sabzi (vegetables)." Seconds later, she gave him a slap and said, “And how dare you take my rotis?" This action left Maniesh shocked and the internet in splits.

“Farah Khan ki kamaal ki maths (Farah's amazing maths) hahahahaha FARRRUUUUU (Farah),” Maniesh wrote in the caption.

Their banter continued in the comments section. Farah Khan reacted to the video , saying, “Hahahhahaha never take my food, Maniesh Paul." The actor in turn replied, “I will never take your chapaati (bread), else I will get a chapaata (slap)."

Malaika Arora took to the comments section to drop multiple laughing emoticons. Jamie Lever commented, “Hhah best 😂"

“LOL literally the most important thing is our roti," one of Maniesh and Farah's fans wrote. Another fan wrote, “Farah Khan, you are the most amazing and bindaas (cool) personality that I have ever seen in the entertainment industry."

Maniesh Paul most recently appeared in JugJugg Jeeyo, playing the role of Kiara Advani's brother. The film also featured Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in key roles.

