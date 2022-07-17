Farah Khan Meets Sonam Kapoor For Lunch After Baby Shower Gets Cancelled; Asks Paparazzi ‘Kon Kon Aa Gaya’

A day after several reports suggested that Sonam Kapoor’s baby shower has been cancelled because of the rise in COVID-19 cases, filmmaker Farah Khan confirmed the same. The Tees Maar Khan director was spotted by the paparazzi in the city as she stepped out of her home. She informed the shutterbugs that the event has been cancelled, however, she is going to Anil Kapoor’s residence to attend a celebratory ‘lunch.’

In a video posted by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Farah is seen dressed in a purple kurta and denim pants while holding an umbrella in her hand, due to rains in the city. When asked by a cameraperson about the Sawariyaa actress’ baby shower which was planned for today, she replied, “The baby shower has been cancelled that is why we are going to have lunch at their place.”

In the latter half of the video, Farah is spotted outside Anil Kapoor’s home. She smiled and waved at the paps, and what she did next will surely leave you in splits. She asked the photographers, “aur kaun kaun aya hai?’(Who all have arrived?”

Soon after the video was posted on the photo-sharing platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section as they couldn’t stop laughing with Farah’s inundated humour.

One social media user wrote, “Cute farah❤️,” another comment reads, “Farah ka shower krdo😂😂.”

Check the video here:

Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child together. The actress was recently spotted in Mumbai, where she returned to host a baby shower on July 17. The event, which was reportedly going to be hosted by grandparents-to-be, Anil and Sunita Kapoor, was expected to be styled by Sonam’s friend, designer Masaba Gupta. However, the event has been cancelled now.

As per a report by ETimes, the event had to be called off today following COVID-related troubles. As per a source close to the Kapoors, the family was looking forward to the baby shower and had been preparing for it for a while now. Customised hampers had been sent out to various guests invited to the do, to be held at Kavita Singh’s bungalow Rockdale in Bandra. However, concerns about COVID surfaced and the family decided to call off the event to avoid any health issues, especially for the mother-to-be and her baby.

Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy on March 21 this year. Back then, the actress took to her social media and dropped a picture in which the actress was seen flaunting her baby bump. “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. ❤️❤️❤️ #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022,” she wrote.

