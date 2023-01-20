Farah Khan Off to Dubai with 'Bollygang' Farhan Akhtar, Gauri Khan, Shibani Dandekar

Ace choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan has jetted off to Dubai to spend some quality time with her close friends from Bollywood. The gang accompanying her includes Farhan Akhtar, his wife Shibani Dandekar, Gauri Khan, fashion maverick Manish Malhotra and Hansika Chandiramani. On Friday, the Bollywood choreographer uploaded a photograph alongside her squad, thereby informing followers about her latest whereabouts. If the photo is anything to go by, it seems that the gang is looking forward to having the time of their lives together.

While uploading the picture, Farah also hinted that the close-knit group is likely visiting the country for the launch and grand opening of Dubai’s Atlantis The Royal in the hashtag segment of her caption. “Off to Dubai,” wrote Farah before finishing the note with a heart emoticon. Take a look at it here:

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar kick-started his trip and morning with a sweet kiss from the Bollywood choreographer. In the selfie shared by Akhtar on Instagram, he can be seen dressed in grey sweats as he hugs Khan. Meanwhile, the latter pecks him on his cheeks. “Start to the day with a kiss from Capri 9 Farah Khan..Aur kya chahiye (What else do you need),” wrote Farhan Akhtar alongside the photo. Check it out below:

As soon as the photo caught the attention of Shibani Dandekar, she went all hearts for it and commented, “She the best,” before adding multiple red hearts. Meanwhile, sister Zoya Akhtar wrote, “What fun.” Even Farah Khan wasn’t behind to respond to the post and added, “What a lovely start to a great 2 days fru.”

Farhan Akhtar who recently made his Hollywood debut in Marvel Studio’s miniseries Ms. Marvel is gearing up to don the hat of a director for Jee Le Zaraa starring Ali Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra. Meanwhile, Farah Khan made one of her latest television appearances during the family week of Bigg Boss 16 wherein she broke down upon seeing her brother Sajid Khan after a long time. She also organized a delicious get-together for Sajid and Abdu Rozik after the duo walked out from the show.

Read all the Latest Movies News here