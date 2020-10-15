Farah Khan on India’s Best Dancer: Have Three Children But Geeta Kapur Will be My First Child

In the upcoming episode of India's Best Dancer, contestants and choreographers will collectively pay a tribute to Geeta Kapur and Farah Khan, depicting their bond of 29 years. While Geeta is a judge, Farah will join as a guest on the dance reality show.

When old photographs were displayed in the backdrop of the performance, Geeta got emotional. She said, "I was 16 when I joined Farah Khan and today, I am a proud 47 year old. But, she still treats me like a 16-year-old. She gifted me one of her photos during the initial days. She wrote on the note, ‘To my livewire dancer, with maternal love, Farah Khan’ and she has kept that promise till date."

Farah said, "Terence said that 'acha guru tab banta hai jab ek shishya acha hota hai' and there cannot be a better student than Geeta. She guides her choreographers even better than I do. Till the last year, she came with me as an assistant when we choreographed a song in Sooryavanshi. Geeta came and stayed with the assistants whereas I had booked a room for her in the hotel. I know I have three children, but Geeta will be my first child."

Recently, Geeta also posted a picture of herself and Farah on Instagram. "1993 is when we took our first picture in this pose. I never imagined this lady would hold not only my hand for so many years but protect, love, guide, mentor, and hold me in her glory for so many years !!!," she captioned it.

Terence Lewis and Malaika Arora are also judges on India's Best Dancer.