Farah Khan on #MeToo: Only Thing I Fear are Quick Judgments Meted Out Through Twitter Trial

Farah Khan Wednesday said she is scared of the quick judgments that are being made on Twitter by many people in the wake of the #MeToo movement in India. The choreographer-director said that there has to be a proper research and investigation before making any sort of judgment against anyone.Khan, who was speaking at the launch and reading of Changemakers, a book by journalists Mallika Kapur and Gayatri Rangachari, however, made no reference to the sexual harassment allegations that have been levelled against her brother, filmmaker Sajid Khan by multiple women.“I am against fear psychosis for anybody whether it is for a woman or for a man who is talking to a girl and getting scared that should I be talking like this. We want to have to have a happy positive environment, so that is most important. The only thing I fear are the quick judgments and the quick punishments that are meted out through trial by Twitter which is happening in hours," she said."Even in Hollywood they take their time, they do their research, they do an investigation. They interview friends and family, whether it is 20 years ago or 10 years go- they investigate. So that is a bit scary for everybody," she continued.Last week, Khan broke her silence over allegations on her brother and said that she would, in no way, endorse sexual harassment, and pledged her solidarity with the women who have been 'hurt' by her brother's behaviour.Many prominent names from the entertainment industry such as Kailash Kher, Subhash Ghai and Alok Nath among others have been accused of sexual harassment, owing to the ongoing #MeToo movement in India.