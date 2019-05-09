Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Farah Khan Pays Tribute to Sridevi with Special Throwback Video, See Here

Farah Khan shared a special throwback video of an interview where she can be seen talking about Sridevi and her superb dancing skills.

News18.com

Updated:May 9, 2019, 2:26 PM IST
Farah Khan Pays Tribute to Sridevi with Special Throwback Video, See Here
Image: Farah Khan/Instagram
Dance choreographer and film director Farah Khan has shared a special throwback video of an interview where she can be seen talking about Sridevi and her superb dancing skills. Farah took to Instagram and reminisced about the days when she worked with the Hawa Hawai girl and seems to be in awe of the now late actress.

She captioned the post, "Another lifetime ago!! #sridevi my eternal favourite thank uuuuu @manishmalhotra05 n @jiteshpillaai 4 unearthing n sending me this clip." (sic)

She can be seen saying, "I have done stage shows with her, and there is no one better or faster dancer than her." In praising Sridevi's sharp memory, Farah says, "Even if we rehearse after six months, I myself forget what I taught her, but she'd still remember the steps, always."

The video cuts to a portion of Hawa Hawai from Mr India (1987) and we can see Sridevi dancing in full glory. See post here:



As soon as the post surfaced, comments from fans and industry colleagues started flooding Farah's feed. Actress Amita Rao wrote, "Howw amazing is this clip 💕 nobody like Farah...nobody like Sridevi Ji," (sic) while another user wrote, "I loved this song ... This dance so amazing I loved it." (sic)

On the movies front, Farah will be back donning the director's hat for an upcoming ensemble musical, which will be produced by Rohit Shetty. The cast, official name and other details about the project are still undisclosed.

