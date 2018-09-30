Farah Khan Posts Pic With Nana Patekar, Tanushree Dutta Hits Back

After Tanushree Dutta's allegations of sexual harassment on Nana Patekar, a number of celebrities came in her support. Actors like Farahan Aktar, Sonam K Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar and Renuka Shahane among others took to social media, to stand up for the actress.However, Tanushree is not pleased. Reacting to Priyanka tweet, 'the world needs to #BelieveSurviviors' she told Zoom TV that she doesn't want to be reduced to a survivor. She said, "Well, it’s amazing. She ( Priyanka) has finally decided to join the bandwagon. It’s probably a smart thing to do at this point of time. But I just want people to know that I am not going to be reduced to a survivor. I have a name, I have a story and I have this truth that I am trying to get out because it’s not for me but for people who will come forward in the generations to come''.Tanushree's spoke person also told media that she was appalled by Farah Khan's Instagram post where the director was seen happily posing with Housefull 4 team, including Nana Patekar. India Today quoted her statement as saying, "Farah’s Instagram post has appalled her. Being a woman herself, Farah has made her stand very clear by going ahead with Nana for the Housefull shoot."Not only Priyanka and Farah, but the Aashiq Banaya Aapne actress had a similar response for Twinkle's Khanna's support too. She said, "Thank you, ma'am, for supporting me but your husband is about to or is even shooting the film with Nana Patekar. What about that?”Questioning the genuineness of the support, she added, “That is the question I am asking and how much of that support is genuine because if it doesn't result in any kind of disciplinary action. They have not apologised to me and they are already spinning lies so when you go ahead and work with them they have the sense of victory.”It all started when earlier this week, Tanushree came in front of the media and accused Nana Patekar of harassing her on the sets of their 2008 film Horn Ok Pleassss.Apart from Patekar, Dutta also made allegations against the film’s choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Rakesh Sarang and producer Samee Siddique of ganging up against her by witnessing everything mutely and not interfering.