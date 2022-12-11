Farah Khan Posts ROFL Throwback Reel ft B’day Boy Amritpal Singh Bindra; Preity Zinta Cracks Up; Watch

When it comes to wishing birthdays on social media, Farah Khan is one celeb to look forward to! The Om Shanti Om director brings out the best throwback pics and videos to wish her friends on their special occasions. Maintaining the trajectory, the filmmaker took to Instagram to pen a hilarious birthday wish for film producer and friend Amritpal Singh Bindra and we can’t stop laughing.

In the throwback reel from a shoot in Croatia,a film crew along with Amritpal Singh Bindra are seen seated in a bunch. Post this, the director is seen giving instructions and as soon as he says action, the seated team, starts moving, with Farah making her entry on Main Hoon Na’s song Tumse Milke Dil Ka. Soon Farah performs a dance moving, making the team get laid. But Amritpal, who is seen dressed in yellow shirt and black shorts, is seen tumbling even before everyone falls, leaving everyone in splits.

Taking to the captions, Farah penned birthday wish for Amritpal Singh Bindra and wrote, “This blooper reel HAD to b put out!! Happy birthday @bindraamritpal ( the cutie in the yellow tshirt) sorry even machomen f@#k up sometimes 😂 #throwback #croatia #shooting."

Check out the video here:

Soon after the video was shared, scores of her fans chimed into the comments section to drop laughing emoticons. Preity Zinta too took to the comments and wrote,"I love u Farah 😂😂." Several others dropped heart and fire emoticons.

Producer-writer Amritpal Singh Bindra celebrated his birthday on Saturday. He is known for Bandish Bandits (2020), Girl in the City (2016) Vicky Kaushal and Angira Dhar in Love Per Square Foot (2018). Amritpal Singh Bindra, recently also produced the OTT film Maja Ma starring Madhuri Dixit and Gajraj Rao in the lead. He hosted a special party at his residence which was attended by many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan, and their son Aryan Khan, along with Kiara Advani, and Sidharth Malhotra.

Varun Dhawan, his wife Natasha Dalal, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sunny Kaushal, Shakun Batra, Karan Johar, Triptti Dimri, Anushka Ranjan, her husband Aditya Seal, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor and many others marked their presence. Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor were also present at the party along with Rhea Chakraborty, Chunky Panday, his wife Bhavana Panday, and Ritesh Sidhwani. Katrina Kaif, who recently celebrated her 1st wedding anniversary with Vicky Kaushal also arrived in a red dress.

