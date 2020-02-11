Delhi result tally
Farah Khan Posts Throwback Pics of Her Triplets As They Turn 12, Shares a Heartfelt Note
Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan Kunder's triplets - Czar, Diva, and Anya celebrated their 12th birthday on February 11. Khan took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with her family.
Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan Kunder's triplets - Czar, Diva, and Anya celebrated their 12th birthday on February 11. Khan took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with her family.
Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder's triplets - Czar, Diva and Anya - celebrate their 12th birthday on February 11. Farah wished her kids with an adorable time-worn family photo on her official Instagram.
The image is likely from a vacation, where Farah and husband Shirish Kunder can be seen posing along with the toddlers in their arms.
In a follow-up post, the Om Shanti Om director shared a grown-up image of her kids playing with a dog. Adding a sweet note as her caption, Farah wrote, “While we try to teach our kids about life, it’s actually them who are teaching us what life should be about #tripletsturn12 .. #diva #anya #czar.. and #Astro..(becoz Anya will find a doggie wherever i take her.. his time @bhavanapandey.”
Farah's close friends, including Mini Mathur, Sonali Bendre, Zoya Akhtar, Abhishek Bachchan, Diana Penty, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjay Kapoor, Malaika Arora, dropped wishes for the trio in the comments section.
Farah, who conceived her triplets through IVF, spoke about her motherhood journey during an interview with news agency IANS. She was quoted as saying, "After becoming a mother, my life has taken a U-turn. Now I don't shout much because I feel if I raise my voice my babies will be scared.”
Follow @News18Movies for more
