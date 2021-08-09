Farah Khan Praises Best Friend Sonu Sood: Wish There Were More Celebs Like Him

Actor Sonu Sood’s philantrophic work during the Covid-19 pandemic has been widely appreciated by the people all around the country.. During the first wave of Covid-19, the actor helped several migrant go back home, and during the second wave he helped people with finding hospital beds and oxygen cylinders. Several Bollywood celebrities have also praised Sonu for his work. Filmmaker Farah Khan, who is a frequent collaborator and one of the closest friends of the actor, is the latest artist to heap praise on him.

In an interview with Free press Journal, Farah was asked if the actor has changed after receiving so much appreciation. She said, “No. For me. Sonu is the same as he was before — a no-stress. no-nakhra, chilled-out, grounded, and a sensible guy. We still crack jokes, laugh and make fun of each other. If we were shooting in the woods, he wouldn’t demand a vanity van, but go behind the trees and change."

She further added, “I wish there were more celebs like Sonu around… He is one of the nicest and most well-behaved celebrities I know. I shot with MS Dhoni recently for an ad, and Sonu is as grounded and down-to-earth as Dhoni." Farah further said that the actor is revered and worshipped now. Politicians and locals meet him during his travels. She revealed that she joked with him that he had to inaugurate petrol pumps and car showrooms in between the shoot of their latest music video.

Sonu recently appeared in the music video for Saath Kya Nibhaoge, which was directed by Farah. Recently Sonu shared a couple of pictures with her, calling her his best friend.

The duo have also worked together in the 2014 film Happy New Year. The film also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone among others.

