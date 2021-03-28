The Filmfare Awards 2021 were held on Saturday, March 27 in Mumbai. This was preceded by the Filmfare Technical Awards, where it was announced that Farah Khan had recieved an award for Best Choreography for the title track of Dil Bechara.

The filmmaker took to Instagram to pen an emotional note remembering late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who starred in the film. “This one s special.. my 7th @filmfareaward for #DilBechara .. my only song with @sushantsinghrajput who turned my good choreography into an exceptional song with his ease.. bittersweet feelings while accepting this today.. thank u my bhai Mukesh @castingchhabra I thought im doing u a favour but clearly it was the opposite (sic)," she wrote.

The Dil Bechara title track, composed and sung by AR Rahman, was shot in a single take. After the song released, fans flooded social media sites with appreciation for the late actor’s talent.

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, and starring Sushant and Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles, Dil, Bechara was the remake of the Hollywood film The Fault in Our Stars, starring Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley. The film is based on best-selling author John Green’s book of the same name. Dil Bechara also starred Swastika Mukherjee, Saswata Chatterjee and Sahil Vaid in lead roles.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020 by suicide. He was 34.