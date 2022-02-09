Farah Khan Roasts Karan Johar's Metallic Stud Sweatshirt, Arjun Kapoor Calls Him 'Stud Muffin'

Bollywood filmmakers Farah Khan and Karan Johar indulged in hilarious banter on Instagram this Wednesday. Choreographer and director Farah’s latest Instagram Reel shows how she likes to review fashionista Karan’s outfit with her uncanny wit and humour. The filmmaker went behind the camera as she showed her followers Karan’s outfit of the day. The producer was flaunting a black sweatshirt that came with metallic studs all over the garment. Commenting on Karan’s outfit Farah says, “Oh my God is that a diamond? Oh my God! This Shehanshah look!” Karan looked quite flattered by the description, as Farah shared her commentary. The 49-year-old producer paired the sweatshirt with matching black pants, silver sneakers and a pair of chunky black sunglasses.

Responding to Farah’s commentary, Karan says, “Listen, these are studs, something that you are not used to.” Farah unleashes her comical commentary as she zoomed in on poking metallic studs on Karan’s sweatshirt and says, “I was used to it, but listen, what are these pokey things? Oh, it is the only poke that you will give me.” In his defence Karan says, “Farah you are not understanding this is a certain piece of garment, these are couture.” Just as he was about to complete his sentence, Farah expresses her boredom and pans the camera in another direction. A shocked Karan then says, “I feel like I am talking to no one.” “Are you still talking?” asks Farah, “Am I not worth it?” responds Karan. That is when Farah once again pans the camera away from Karan, who then says, “Oh my god that’s an insult.” Karan feigns his anger toward Farah and turns away saying, “I am humiliated, You do not deserve my fashion.” As soon as he opens the door, Farah adds a cheeky remark saying, “Going back into the closet?”

Farah’s recent reel has left fellow celebrities and fans in stitches. Actress Alia Bhatt commented on the Reel and wrote, “Hahahahahahahahahahhaha,” while actress Parineeti Chopra wrote, “I can’t.” Former Bigg Boss contestant and actress Shamita Shetty also commented with laughing emoticons.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.