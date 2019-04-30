English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Farah Khan Says She has a Good Idea for Main Hoon Na Sequel
Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Zayed Khan, Amrita Rao and Sushmita Sen, Main Hoon Na released in 2004.
Image: Instagram/Farah Khan
Loading...
Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan says she has a very good idea for a sequel of her debut directorial Main Hoon Naa, which clocked 15 years of its release on Tuesday.
On the possibility of Main Hoon Na 2, Farah told IANS, "I hope and pray that it is made because I have an idea for it. It all depends if Shah Rukh (Khan)... he needs to be wanting to do that right now."
She added, "I had a very good idea for part two. The film keeps coming on (TV) channels and people are still loving it."
Released in 2004, the Shah Rukh-starrer told the tale of Major Ram who goes undercover as a college student to protect an Army General's daughter from a rogue soldier and to fulfil his dying father's desire to reconcile with his estranged family. It had soft undertones of the India-Pakistan conflict.
The film also stars Zayed Khan, Amrita Rao, Sushmita Sen, Boman Irani and Kabir Bedi in important roles.
For now, Farah is making her debut in the digital space with Mrs. Serial Killer, which she is producing. Directed by her husband Shirish Kunder, it stars Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
On the possibility of Main Hoon Na 2, Farah told IANS, "I hope and pray that it is made because I have an idea for it. It all depends if Shah Rukh (Khan)... he needs to be wanting to do that right now."
She added, "I had a very good idea for part two. The film keeps coming on (TV) channels and people are still loving it."
Released in 2004, the Shah Rukh-starrer told the tale of Major Ram who goes undercover as a college student to protect an Army General's daughter from a rogue soldier and to fulfil his dying father's desire to reconcile with his estranged family. It had soft undertones of the India-Pakistan conflict.
The film also stars Zayed Khan, Amrita Rao, Sushmita Sen, Boman Irani and Kabir Bedi in important roles.
For now, Farah is making her debut in the digital space with Mrs. Serial Killer, which she is producing. Directed by her husband Shirish Kunder, it stars Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Catch The Cricket Fever With These Five Diverse Cricket Games On Android
- Bharat Song Chashni is Salman Khan's Love Ballad for Katrina Kaif
- Katrina on Breakup With Ranbir: Had to Take Full Responsibility for My Part in the Equation
- Indian Army Finds Yeti Footprints, Netizens Say He's Come Out to Vote in Lok Sabha Polls
- Mardaani 2 First Look Reveals Rani Mukerji's Impressive Cop Avatar, See Here
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results