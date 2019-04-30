Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Farah Khan Says She has a Good Idea for Main Hoon Na Sequel

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Zayed Khan, Amrita Rao and Sushmita Sen, Main Hoon Na released in 2004.

IANS

Updated:April 30, 2019, 4:03 PM IST
Farah Khan Says She has a Good Idea for Main Hoon Na Sequel
Image: Instagram/Farah Khan
Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan says she has a very good idea for a sequel of her debut directorial Main Hoon Naa, which clocked 15 years of its release on Tuesday.

On the possibility of Main Hoon Na 2, Farah told IANS, "I hope and pray that it is made because I have an idea for it. It all depends if Shah Rukh (Khan)... he needs to be wanting to do that right now."

She added, "I had a very good idea for part two. The film keeps coming on (TV) channels and people are still loving it."

Eternally grateful♥️ @iamsrk #15yrsofmainhoonna

Released in 2004, the Shah Rukh-starrer told the tale of Major Ram who goes undercover as a college student to protect an Army General's daughter from a rogue soldier and to fulfil his dying father's desire to reconcile with his estranged family. It had soft undertones of the India-Pakistan conflict.

The film also stars Zayed Khan, Amrita Rao, Sushmita Sen, Boman Irani and Kabir Bedi in important roles.

For now, Farah is making her debut in the digital space with Mrs. Serial Killer, which she is producing. Directed by her husband Shirish Kunder, it stars Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead. 



