Farah Khan Shares Adorable Picture Of Son Czar Sporting Her Knit Piece; See Here

In a series of images, shared by Farah Khan, one can see little Czar first wearing the knit piece like a mask and then as a hairband.

Farah Khan earlier shared a photo of a brown coloured piece which she was knitting for her son Czar. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to put a photo of Czar wearing the same knit piece in two different ways.


In the series of images shared by the ace choreographer, one can see little Czar first wearing the knit piece like a mask and then as a hairband. He is sporting a reddish colour round neck T-shirt which has ‘Hogwarts’ written on it.


Giving her post a witty twist, Farah wrote, “Is it a Mask?? Is it a hairband!!? My multipurpose knitted piece of mothers lov is finally done! See how happy my son looks wearing it #czar #knitknitknit #maakapyaar"


The post, till now, has got more than 29 thousand likes.


Previously, she had shared a picture of the making of the same thing.


“I started knitting a hair band for my son Czar.. it’s clearly turned into smthng we cannot fathom! Is it a mask? Is it a loin cloth? Is it the flag of italy?? whatever it is Czar will hav to wear it now!! Any suggestions?,” read the caption.


