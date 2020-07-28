Farah Khan Shares Funny Isolation Story with Hubby, Kids Post 'Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India' Shoot

Popular stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is returning with a special, limited edition run of episodes titled Made in India. Farah Khan has been brought on board to host during the first weekend as Rohit Shetty was not available and the former has now shot her portions for it.

Celebrities Rithvik Dhanjani, Harsh Limbachiyaa, Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma, Jasmine Bhasin, Aly Goni, Jay Bhanushali and Karan Wahi have been roped in for the show that will be shot in Mumbai in the coming days. Farah shared her experience of shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India amid coronavirus spread in an interaction with Mumbai Mirror.

Farah detailed how instead of hugging and warmly greeting each each other on the sets of the show, social distancing and proper sanitisation were the new norms. "I was spraying sanitisers on everyone's hands like puja ka prasad," she said.

Farah added that she will not be demonstrating stunts to the participants on the reality show like Rohit, but will keep them entertained with her humour and jokes. About self-isolating at home post shoot, where she stays with her three kids (Anya, Diva and Czar) and husband Shirish Kunder, Farah said, "Shirish has been shifted out of out of the bedroom and I think he’s enjoying the break. We stand at each other’s bedroom doors and pretend to hug."

Having completed her portions of Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India shoot, Farah will now be isolating for seven-ten days and get tested for coronavirus.