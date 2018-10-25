English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Farah Khan Shares Heartwarming Photo with Shweta Bachchan and Suhana Khan, See Pic
Farah Khan has been spending some quality time with her close friends Shweta Bachchan, Kaajal Anand and celebrity kids Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda. See photo.
A file photo of Farah Khan.
Farah Khan took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share a heartwarming photo with Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, her son Agastya Nanda and Kaajal Anand.
“Good friends make the good times better and the hard times easier.. thank u @putlu @shwetabachchanfor a lovely evening.. n the beautiful babies for putting up with us♥️ (sic),” she captioned it.
From the photo, it looks like the motley group had spent some happy time together. We all know Shweta is megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter. Agastya is her son with husband Nikhil Nanda.
Farah, known to share a close bond with Shah Rukh, is also extremely pally with the rest of his family, enough for Suhana to hang out with her without other family members. In fact, earlier this month, Farah had taken to the photo-video sharing app to wish Gauri Khan on her birthday.
Meanwhile, Kaajal Anand is a former lawyer, largely known for her involvement in the Sanjay Dutt case. However, she quit law thereafter and dabbled with several wide-ranging ventures including opening up a high-end furniture store called Yantra, a health giant called Evolve and a haute-couture boutique called Reverie with Avanti Birla and Manish Malhotra. Anand is very good friends with several Bollywood celebs, including Farah, Shah Rukh and Karan Johar.
The photo comes days after Farah’s brother, filmmaker Sajid Khan, was accused of sexual harassment and misconduct by multiple women as part of the #MeToo movement that has taken the country by storm.
Reacting to the allegations against Sajid, Farah issued a statement on Twitter on October 12. “This is a heartbreaking time for my family. We have to work through some very difficult issues. If my brother has behaved in this manner, he has a lot to atone for. I don't in any way endorse this behaviour and stand in solidarity with any woman who has been hurt (sic),” she wrote.
