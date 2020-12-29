Farah Khan Shares Star-studded Throwback Pic, Kareena Kapoor Calls it 'Gem’

Looking at the Instagram profiles of our Bollywood stars today, where they are striking the perfect poses, it is hard to imagine that there existed a simpler time where candid pictures were a thing. What Women Want host Kareena Kapoor Khan re-shared a throwback picture in her Instagram stories from the time when she was yet to encounter limelight, Shah Rukh Khan was the father of only one child and Tabu…..well she has always been evergreen.

Kareena, who is awaiting the arrival of her second baby after Taimur Ali Khan, seemed delighted to see the picture. She wrote, “What a gem of a picture Farah. Thank you for sharing this.”

She added the stamps ‘sweet memories’ and ‘good times’ on the picture. The million-dollar picture was originally shared by Farah Khan on her Instagram handle. Sharing the image, the ace choreographer said that it was probably clicked in 1998 after the Filmfare awards.

Apart from Kareena, Farah, SRK and Tabu, the photograph features Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor and Babita Kapoor (mother of Kareena and Karisma). Farah also mentioned that editors Khalid Mohammed and Jitesh Pillai can also be seen in the photograph. Anwar, the then secretary of SRK, was also standing at the back in the pic.

Many fans of the Bollywood stars commented on the ultimate throwback picture. “What a great photo,” a fan complimented. Many fans posted fire and heart emojis in the comments section, admiring the photograph.

In the 1998 Filmfare Awards, SRK won the award for Best Actor, while Karisma bagged the award for Best Supporting Actress. The two received these awards for the movie Dil To Pagal Hai.

In the category of Best Performance Critic, Tabu received the award for Virasat and Farah also received an award for the same film in the category of Best Choreography.

Two years after this picture was clicked, Kareena debuted in Bollywood with JP Dutta’s war drama Refugee. Just like her, the lead actor of the film Abhishek Bachchan was also a debutant and hailed from a well-known Bollywood family.

Since then, Kareena has appeared in a number of successful films and is counted amongst the Bollywood A-listers.