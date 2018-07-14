English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Farah Khan Shoots 'Super Hit' Song for Housefull 4; See Picture
Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Houseful 4 marks the return of Sajid Khan as the director for the franchise.
Image: Yogen Shah
Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan says she shot a "super hit" song with actors Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh for Housefull 4.
Farah on Friday tweeted a photograph of herself along with Bobby, Riteish and Akshay, whom she described as "handsome men". "Happy house full of handsome men!! Shooting a may I say super hit song for 'Housefull 4'. Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Sajid Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala," she captioned the image.
She later tagged the composer of the song Sohail Sen and wrote: "It is a super hit song! Thank you Sohail."
Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Houseful 4 marks the return of Sajid Khan as the director for the franchise. The film will also see Bobby reuniting with Akshay, with whom he has previously worked in four films -- Ajnabee, Dosti: Friends Forever, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo and Thank You.
Housefull 4 is set for a Diwali 2019 release.
(With IANS inputs)
Happy house full of handsome men!! Shooting a “may i say “Super Hit song for #Housefull4 .. @akshaykumar @thedeol @Riteishd @SimplySajidK @NGEMovies #SajidNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/elmFgYuHKT— Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) July 13, 2018
Sorry shld hav tagged @sohailsen composer of the houseful4 song we r shooting!! Its a SUPER HIT song!! Thank u Sohail https://t.co/284OXbo6Ib— Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) July 13, 2018
