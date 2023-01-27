The opening of Atlantis The Royal in Dubai was a grand affair. Many members of Bollywood were in Dubai for the celebrations. It was indeed an iconic night as most of the pictures shared by the celebrities are proof. Farhan Akhtar recently shared a series of photos and videos that give us a sneak peek into how much fun he had at the event. Farhan Akhtar and his wife, Shibani Dandekar, were in Dubai for the grand opening. They dressed up in style and danced the night away. On his Instagram handle, the actor shared various glimpses from events where they met celebrities from across the world. He wrote, “Wonderful weekend with the fam, friends, and a festive vibe." In his post, he also thanked Atlantis The Royal.

In the first picture, Farhan Akhtar is seen walking hand in hand with Shibani Dandekar. The actor is in a grey tux, while his wife sported an all-black gown with a raised collar. In another picture, Farhan Akhtar is seen smiling at the camera with Clarence Seedorf. There are other pictures where Farhan and Shibani are seen with friends. Some videos show them dancing their hearts out.

We cannot miss the little mischief Farah Khan plays with the duo. In one of the videos, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are seen posing for the camera when Farah Khan interrupts them. Farah takes Farhan along with him, leaving Shibani in splits.

Last but not least, the highlight of the ceremony was the Beyonce concert. American singer Beyonce held an invitation-only private concert at Atlantis The Royal Many photos and videos from the event have gone viral since then.

Farah Khan had also earlier shared a little about this concert. She has posted about her outfit for Beyonce’s concert. She proudly announced that she was dressed in a Manish Malhotra outfit for the night.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jee Le Zaraa, the next film that Farhan Akhtar will direct, will star Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav, is another film he is producing.

