Farah Khan Thinks Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan Look Best With Faces Covered in Eid Pic

Ever since Sara Ali Khan debuted and talked about her innocent crush on Kartik Aaryan on talk-show Koffee with Karan, the young actors have been the talk of the town.

Kartik and Sara are also shooting for the Imtiaz Ali's, yet untitled, rom-com, and have been spotted together on various occasions having fun times.

On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, on Wednesday, the actors took some time out from their shooting and visited a local mosque. Posting a selfie that had their faces covered, they also wished their fans Eid Mubarak. While Kartik was wearing white t-shirt with white scarf, Sara wore a parrot green dress with a duppatta.

Reacting to the image and poking fun at Sara and Kartik, filmmaker Farah Khan wrote in the comments feed, "Best uv ever looked (sic)."

Earlier in the day, Sara also posted a picture along with her mother Amrita Singh on Instagram, wishing her fans Eid Mubarak.

Fans can't wait to see the on-screen chemistry of the Kartik-Sara pair in Imtiaz Ali's next film.

On the movies front, Kartik is fresh off the success of Luka Chuppi, which featured actress Kriti Sanon opposite him. He is also cast in the remake of Pati, Patni Aur Woh alongside Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. On the other hand, Sara will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in remake of Coolie No 1, which will release in May 2020. The remake is directed by Varun's father, filmmaker David Dhawan, who also helmed the 1995 original starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

