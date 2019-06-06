Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Farah Khan Thinks Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan Look Best With Faces Covered in Eid Pic

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan went undercover to visit a local mosque. See picture here.

News18.com

Updated:June 6, 2019, 11:42 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Farah Khan Thinks Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan Look Best With Faces Covered in Eid Pic
Picture Courtesy: Instagram
Loading...

Ever since Sara Ali Khan debuted and talked about her innocent crush on Kartik Aaryan on talk-show Koffee with Karan, the young actors have been the talk of the town.

Kartik and Sara are also shooting for the Imtiaz Ali's, yet untitled, rom-com, and have been spotted together on various occasions having fun times.

On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, on Wednesday, the actors took some time out from their shooting and visited a local mosque. Posting a selfie that had their faces covered, they also wished their fans Eid Mubarak. While Kartik was wearing white t-shirt with white scarf, Sara wore a parrot green dress with a duppatta.

View this post on Instagram

Eid Mubarak 💫

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

Reacting to the image and poking fun at Sara and Kartik, filmmaker Farah Khan wrote in the comments feed, "Best uv ever looked (sic)."

Farah Khan

Earlier in the day, Sara also posted a picture along with her mother Amrita Singh on Instagram, wishing her fans Eid Mubarak.

View this post on Instagram

Eid Mubarak 🌙✨🌹

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Fans can't wait to see the on-screen chemistry of the Kartik-Sara pair in Imtiaz Ali's next film.

On the movies front, Kartik is fresh off the success of Luka Chuppi, which featured actress Kriti Sanon opposite him. He is also cast in the remake of Pati, Patni Aur Woh alongside Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. On the other hand, Sara will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in remake of Coolie No 1, which will release in May 2020. The remake is directed by Varun's father, filmmaker David Dhawan, who also helmed the 1995 original starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram