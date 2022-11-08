CHANGE LANGUAGE
Farah Khan Throws Pyjama Party to Celebrate Tabu's Birthday; Shilpa Shetty Joins Girl Gang
Farah Khan Throws Pyjama Party to Celebrate Tabu's Birthday; Shilpa Shetty Joins Girl Gang

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Shrishti Negi

Trending Desk

Last Updated: November 08, 2022, 12:35 IST

Mumbai, India

Farah Khan, Shilpa Shetty and Tabu have a blast together.

Tabu celebrated her birthday on Monday evening with her doting friends Farah Khan and Shilpa Shetty.

Tabu turned 52 years old on November 4. The actress celebrated her birthday on Monday evening with her doting friends Farah Khan and Shilpa Shetty. To make her day special, Farah hosted a pyjama party for the birthday girl and now the filmmaker has shared a glimpse of their fun time with their Instagram followers.

Taking to the photo-sharing application, Farah Khan uploaded a picture of the three sitting together and posing for the camera. The trio can be spotted in casual nightwear attire. The photo was added with Kishore Kumar’s iconic song Jahan Chaar Yaar as the background music. She captioned the post with, “Pyjama party. Celebrating Tabu’s birthday dressed in formals. Thank you Shilpa Shetty for promising us Bastian and landing up at mine.” Quick to respond, Shilpa commented, “Promise will be kept so long as the after party is still at yours Farhoo. Happy Burday Timpoo meri jaan!”

As soon as the post was uploaded, fans rushed to the comment section to pour in wishes for Tabu. One of the users wrote, “Superstars in a single frame. Happy birthday pure soul!”, while another one said, “Wah ji this trio and this song”. A third one said, “Omg this is super pretty!”

Known for her quick wit and humour, Farah uploaded the same photo on her Instagram Story with the background music of Dil Chahta Hai and captioned it, “Three’s company! I love a party that starts at 7 and ends at 10.”

The Baazigar actress too uploaded Instagram stories from the pyjama party. In the first story, she offered a glimpse of the spread that Farah had prepared for Tabu’s birthday which included fish fry, pav and bhaji.

Farah Khan hosts party at her place to celebrate Tabu’s birthday.

In the next story, Tabu can be seen cutting a delicious cake and Shilpa singing the birthday song. She penned a hilarious note saying, “Tabu, so glad we could celebrate your birthday and you. Farah, love nights at your home. Food is always served before 9 pm and kicked out before 11, just the way I like it!”

Tabu cuts her birthday cake at Farah Khan’s residence.

On the work front, Tabu was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a horror comedy directed by Anees Bazmee. The film also featured Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. Next up, Tabu will be seen in Drishyam 2 with Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Rajat Kapoor.

