English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Farah Khan to Direct an Action-Comedy Film for Rohit Shetty’s Production House
Farah Khan says she and Rohit Shetty aim to make the 'mother of all entertainers'.
Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty. (Image: Twitter/Tatan Adarsh)
Loading...
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has signed Farah Khan to direct an action-comedy film for his production house, Rohit Shetty Picturez.
"Sometimes the universe just conspires to give you what you didn't even imagine. Together with Rohit, who I genuinely love as a brother and whose work ethic I respect and share, I can only promise 'Mother of all Entertainers'! Can’t wait to say 'roll camera' for this one," Farah said.
The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez.
Fresh off the success of Simmba, Rohit said it's a privilege for his production company to have Farah on board to direct a film for them as she is "extremely talented and hardworking".
"It will definitely be a wonderful association. I can't wait to start working with this extremely talented powerhouse," he added.
After giving a decade of hits as a director, Rohit has proved himself to be a successful producer as well, courtesy films like Golmaal Again and Simmba.
In addition to Hindi films, Rohit Shetty Picturez has plans to address the digital-content consuming audience with original web series and animated content like Little Singham.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
"Sometimes the universe just conspires to give you what you didn't even imagine. Together with Rohit, who I genuinely love as a brother and whose work ethic I respect and share, I can only promise 'Mother of all Entertainers'! Can’t wait to say 'roll camera' for this one," Farah said.
The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez.
Fresh off the success of Simmba, Rohit said it's a privilege for his production company to have Farah on board to direct a film for them as she is "extremely talented and hardworking".
"It will definitely be a wonderful association. I can't wait to start working with this extremely talented powerhouse," he added.
After giving a decade of hits as a director, Rohit has proved himself to be a successful producer as well, courtesy films like Golmaal Again and Simmba.
In addition to Hindi films, Rohit Shetty Picturez has plans to address the digital-content consuming audience with original web series and animated content like Little Singham.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
-
Saturday 02 February , 2019
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
Saturday 02 February , 2019 Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Not a Single Person Got Up to Go to Pee,' Say Russo Brothers After Avengers Endgame Test Screening
- Trump Invited Bullied Boy With Same Last Name to His Annual Speech. He Slept Through it.
- TRAI Issues Notice to Airtel For Disruption in Digital TV DTH Service During Switch to New Tariff Regime
- Ranveer Singh to Recreate Iconic 1983 World Cup Win Moment at Lords Stadium England
- Vidarbha vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final Day 4 Highlights: As it Happened
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results