LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Farah Khan to Direct an Action-Comedy Film for Rohit Shetty’s Production House

Farah Khan says she and Rohit Shetty aim to make the 'mother of all entertainers'.

IANS

Updated:February 7, 2019, 9:46 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Farah Khan to Direct an Action-Comedy Film for Rohit Shetty’s Production House
Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty. (Image: Twitter/Tatan Adarsh)
Loading...
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has signed Farah Khan to direct an action-comedy film for his production house, Rohit Shetty Picturez.

"Sometimes the universe just conspires to give you what you didn't even imagine. Together with Rohit, who I genuinely love as a brother and whose work ethic I respect and share, I can only promise 'Mother of all Entertainers'! Can’t wait to say 'roll camera' for this one," Farah said.

The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez.

Fresh off the success of Simmba, Rohit said it's a privilege for his production company to have Farah on board to direct a film for them as she is "extremely talented and hardworking".

"It will definitely be a wonderful association. I can't wait to start working with this extremely talented powerhouse," he added.

After giving a decade of hits as a director, Rohit has proved himself to be a successful producer as well, courtesy films like Golmaal Again and Simmba.

In addition to Hindi films, Rohit Shetty Picturez has plans to address the digital-content consuming audience with original web series and animated content like Little Singham.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram