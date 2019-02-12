English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Farah Khan to New Mother Ekta Kapoor: It’s a Life-Changing Event to Have Children
Ekta Kapoor recently became a mother via surrogacy to a baby boy, who she has named Ravie Kapoor.
Farah Khan with her children Czar, Diva and Anya.
Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan says she is happy for Ekta Kapoor, who has become a mother of a baby boy and says that having children is a life changing event.
"I am really very happy for both, Tusshar and Ekta. It is my kids' birthdays as well, so I am here to give blessings," Farah said at Ekta's 'baby naming' ceremony in Mumbai on Monday.
"It is a life-changing event to have children and only when you have kids then you realise what is important in life," added the 54-year-old, who is married to Shirish Kunder and has triplets Czar, Diva and Anya.
Notably, Ekta Kapoor recently became a mother via surrogacy to a baby boy, who she named Ravie Kapoor. Talking about it, Farah said, "I am very happy. She (Ekta) has named him Ravie Kapoor, after her father (Jeetendra). I loved the name, especially adding an extra 'E' to it, so it has a modern twist to it."
Jeetendra, his wife Shobha Kapoor, Tusshar and son Laksshya were also present for the occasion, apart from close friend Karan Johar, who came along with his mother Hiroo Johar. Karan also had twins—Roohi and Yash—via surrogacy in 2017.
Other high-profile attendees included union minister Smriti Irani, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Swara Bhasker, Shamita Shetty, Huma Qureshi, Mona Singh, Rakshanda Khan, Rhea Kapoor, Shabir Ahluvalia with his wife Kanchi Kaul and Anita Hassanandani with her husband Rohit.
