Farah Khan's next directorial venture will be produced by Rohit Shetty, and the project has grabbed headlines because it marks the collaboration between two heavy-duty Bollywood filmmakers. Speculation have been rife about the project, including rumours that the film will star Hrithik Roshan and Anushka Sharma.

Farah says unless there is an official announcement about the casting, "let people guess".

Read: Inside Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor's Wedding Anniversary Party

There have been several media reports that say that Hrithik and Anushka will feature as the lead pair in the upcoming film, which is a remake of the 1982 film "Satte Pe Satta", which starred Amitabh Bachchan.

Asked about truth to the report, Farah told IANS: "Rohit is producing the film and I am directing it. Unless we come together and make a proper official announcement, everything is speculation. Hopefully, we will make the announcement by Diwali. I am waiting for Rohit, because he is quite occupied these days, finishing the last leg of the shooting of his film 'Sooryavanshi'. Let people continue guessing and the reports run. I would still say those are all speculation."

Read: Ranveer Singh Gets Cheeky with Deepika Padukone on Social Media

"Just wait for little more, we will soon announce everything," added the "Main Hoon Naa" director.

Farah is currently busy shooting a new quiz show "Backbenchers", which can be seen on the Flipkart app from October 19.

"Rohit will be participating in my show, too. I am waiting for that episode because it will be fun!"

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.