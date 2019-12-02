Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Farah Khan to Replace Salman Khan as Bigg Boss 13 Host?

According to the latest buzz on social media, Farah Khan may be stepping in for Salman Khan to host the remainder of 'Bigg Boss 13'.

News18.com

Updated:December 2, 2019, 12:15 PM IST
Farah Khan to Replace Salman Khan as Bigg Boss 13 Host?
A file photo of Farah Khan and Salman Khan.

As the news of Salman Khan stepping down from the hosting seat of Bigg Boss 13 has been doing the rounds, a new name is in the reckoning. Filmmaker Farah Khan, who had earlier hosted the season 8 of the show, will ‘most likely be stepping in his shoes.’

According to a tweet shared by a user, which often gives insights and latest developments of the show, talks about the possible replacement. It also gives the reason as Salman’s busy schedule. The tweet read, "As per the buzz, host Salman Khan, who has his dates packed for the shooting schedule of Radhe, might opt-out. Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan will most likely step into his shoes for the remaining period."

Farah has been a host to previous talk shows such as and had even garnered appreciation when she hosted the 8th season of the show.

Talking to IANS earlier, she had expressed gratitude and said, "I'm relieved with the response. There were some apprehensions, which were not from my side, but yes I think it was big shoes to fill in. I'm glad that all's well that ends well. I think my style of hosting was different from Salman. I don't think one can draw any comparisons. He is a fabulous host and that was his take, but I did it in my own way."

However, Bigg Boss viewers have been enjoying Salman's funny banters and his strict stance towards the inmates more than they have with any other hosts.

Other reports have also suggested that Karan Johar and Anil Kapoor had been approached to helm the extension period of the show, but they have declined the offer.

