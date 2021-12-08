Farah Khan Touches Karan Johar's Feet, Shares ROFL 'Bole Chudiyan' Tribute on 20 Years of K3G; Watch

Bollywood’s classic family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… completes 20 years today and choreographer Farah Khan and Karan Johar’s Dharma Movies shared a hilarious musical tribute to mark the milestone. In the video, shared on Instagram, Farah and Karan Johar dance to the film’s popular song ‘Bole Chudiyan’ which was originally picturised on K3G’s lead cast Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan.

Farah captioned the video, “Epic reel for 20 yrs of an epic film! #20yearsofk3g .. @karanjohar so good to know we still as mad as ever.. maybe more."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

The video received immense love from K3G fans who flooded the comment section with exciting compliments. “Love this reunion. K3G in an epic way," wrote a fan. “The OG couple! This has made my day," wrote another user.

Karan Johar also took to Instagram to celebrate the 20 years of his iconic film. Sharing a clip from the film, Karan wrote, “It’s going to be 20 years and I still feel the euphoria of having this film release on the big screen and people going to watch it. But I feel the impact sank in for me much later. And that feeling hasn’t stopped ever since. I see all the videos, all the occasions this film’s music is a part of, all the dialogues people have now inculcated in their daily life and of course - the fashion!! At the heart of it, I also see that after all this time - it’s all about loving your…family! Celebrate #20YearsOfK3G with us this entire week and stay tuned because we have a lot in store for you!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was written and directed by Karan Johar. The songs were composed by Jatin-Lalit, Sandesh Shandilya, and Aadesh Shrivastava. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham tells the story of a family with Amitabh Bachchan as a patriarch. Issues arise after his elder son (SRK) marries a girl (Kajol) he doesn’t approve of.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.