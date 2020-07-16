Farah Khan Tries to Embarrass Twinkle Khanna with Throwback Picture from Set of Uff Ye Mohabbat

In an attempt to embarrass Twinkle Khanna, Farah Khan has shared a rare picture from her archives. The photo shows Twinkle sitting on a flight of stairs with Farah, dressed as a Pahari for a role. Actor turned filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor is also seen in the picture which is from the sets of the 1997 movie Uff Ye Mohabbat.

Farah joked that the film was in production for two years, which led to the crew getting so frustrated that they names the film 'Uff'.

She posted on Instagram, "The things u find whn u clean ur drawers!! TIME TO EMBARRASS @twinklerkhanna @gattukapoor 😜 me choreographing them eons ago in a film called 'uff yeh mohabbat' .. shoot went on for 2 yrs after which we were just calling the film “ UFF!”.. ( even the junior artists look fed up) 😂 #loveinsikkim #vipinhanda."

Uff Yeh Mohabbat was shot in Sikkim and was directed by Vipin Handa. It wass a flop at the box office.

Twinkle has often talked about how she realised she wasn't very talented in the acting department and is embarrassed of some of her film choices. This attempt by Farah seems to be an effort to embarrass her further. Take a look:

Many followers on Instagram didn't find the photo embarrassing at all. think the picture was embarrassing at all. "But she is looking beautiful here," read one comment. Another pointed out Twinkle's similarity with Raveena Tandon, "I thought raveena Tandon is there in the picture."

Twinkle herself is yet to respond to the photo.