Farah Khan Trolls Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor for Putting Same Pictures From Their Vacation
The enticing images from the undisclosed scenic location saw Malaika post images posing by crystal waters and striking blue skies. Arjun too shared a similar picture of himself.
Image courtesy: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor/ Instagram
Recently, when Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were spotted at the airport around the same time, there were speculations that the couple is heading for another vacation together. Now, the duo has taken to their respective official Instagram handles to share images from their vacation and the similarities between the milieus of both seem to hint towards a joint vacation indeed.
While Malaika posted an emoji on Arjun Kapoor's post, Farah Khan could be seen posting "Now ul r putting the same posts also?" hinting towards Arjun and Malaika being in the same location. In fact Parineeti Chopra was seen trolling Arjun Kapoor when she posted on his image, "Galti se looking good.”
While Arjun captioned his picture as, "Stand still, take a moment, be grateful," Malaika wrote, "Stop, reflect and be grateful."
Notably, Malaika and Arjun's dating rumours started doing the rounds last year, when they two were spotted together at India' Got Talent and subsequently were seen in Italy, where they had later reportedly gone to celebrate her birthday. Earlier this year, Arjun acknowledged the relationship.
Malaika was previously married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan and divorced him in 2017 following 19 years of marriage.
