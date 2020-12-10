Farah Khan Wants to 'Embarrass' Husband Shirish Kunder with Her Post on 16th Wedding Anniversary

Farah Khan is known to add her signature sense of humour to everything she does - from making films to hosting shows. Even while interacting with friends on followers on social media, she does it in a witty manner.

The filmmaker, on her 16th wedding anniversary, posted a funny wish for her husband Shirish Kunder, along with two pictures of the couple. The first picture shows the two posing together at a party, twinning in black, and the second shows Farah kissing Shirish on the cheek.

Farah wrote, "Might as well embarrass the husband today.. happy 16 th Anniversary @shirishkunder .. you re younger than me, prettier/ thinner than me , funnier than me n sometimes wiser than me too.. N i will only say such things once a year."

Their friends from the industry Preity Zinta, Hrithik Roshan, Malaika Arora, Rajkummar Rao, Sonu Sood, Chunky Panday, Aditi Rao Hydari and Huma Qureshi were among those who wished the couple a very happy anniversary. Punit Malhotra, who was credited by Farah for clicking the picture, commented, "Happy Anniversary!!! Stay funny always! love (never thought that pic would be used)." Actor Sanjay Kapoor commented, "Darling tujhe bi shaadi Mubarak."

Shirish kept it straight as he shared a cosy picture with his wife and wrote, "16th Wedding Anniversary! @farahkhankunder #weddinganniversary #anniversary." A surprised Farah commented, "No wise cracks??"

Farah and Shirish fell in love during the making of Main Hoon Na. Farah had said during an appearance on India’s Best Dancer that they used to hate each other as she used to pick on his editing while he used to find faults in shots captured by her.