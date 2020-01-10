Take the pledge to vote

Farah Khan was Ready to Hit the Bed When Friends Visit Her for a Birthday Surprise

Bollywood celebrities like Nushrat Bharucha, Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari were at Farah's doorstep at midnight to wish her happy birthday.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 10, 2020, 6:35 PM IST
Farah Khan was Ready to Hit the Bed When Friends Visit Her for a Birthday Surprise
Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan received a midnight birthday surprise from her close friends from the industry at her Mumbai residence. Farah, who turned 55 on January 10, was ready to hit the bed before she welcomed unexpected guests, who had arrived to wish her.

Bollywood celebrities like Nushrat Bharucha, Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rohini Iyer and casting chief Mukesh Chhabra were at Farah's doorstep on Thursday night.

Farah was overwhelmed with the sweet gesture. She posted a group picture from the amazing episode on her Instagram feed where she can be seen in a snooze pose.

She captioned the photo, "When ur in ur nightie ready to hit the bed n people land up to surprise wish u.. u know they truly lov u!! #friends #birthdaygirl #madbunch #bestnite #pastmybedtime.”

Many personalities from the industry wished the Main Hoon Na director, including Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aryan, Manish Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, Anil Kapoor, Vishal Dadlani and Shilpa Shettyto.

Meanwhile, Farah is collaborating with filmmaker Rohit Shetty for “the Mother of All Entertainers” as referred to by her in an Instagram post. Talking about the project, Farah earlier told PTI, “Rohit and I are both extremely excited for the collaboration. We are making a really big, massive Bollywood musical.”

