Farah Khan was Ready to Hit the Bed When Friends Visit Her for a Birthday Surprise
Bollywood celebrities like Nushrat Bharucha, Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari were at Farah's doorstep at midnight to wish her happy birthday.
Image: Instagram
Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan received a midnight birthday surprise from her close friends from the industry at her Mumbai residence. Farah, who turned 55 on January 10, was ready to hit the bed before she welcomed unexpected guests, who had arrived to wish her.
Bollywood celebrities like Nushrat Bharucha, Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rohini Iyer and casting chief Mukesh Chhabra were at Farah's doorstep on Thursday night.
Farah was overwhelmed with the sweet gesture. She posted a group picture from the amazing episode on her Instagram feed where she can be seen in a snooze pose.
She captioned the photo, "When ur in ur nightie ready to hit the bed n people land up to surprise wish u.. u know they truly lov u!! #friends #birthdaygirl #madbunch #bestnite #pastmybedtime.”
Many personalities from the industry wished the Main Hoon Na director, including Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aryan, Manish Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, Anil Kapoor, Vishal Dadlani and Shilpa Shettyto.
Meanwhile, Farah is collaborating with filmmaker Rohit Shetty for “the Mother of All Entertainers” as referred to by her in an Instagram post. Talking about the project, Farah earlier told PTI, “Rohit and I are both extremely excited for the collaboration. We are making a really big, massive Bollywood musical.”
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Harry-Meghan's #Megxit is Reminding Desi Twitter of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'
- Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Will Now Work With All Home Broadband Networks
- Indian Women's League 2020 to Start on January 24: Know the Teams Confirmed to Be Participating
- 'How Do You Like Your Vada Pav?' Ajinkya Rahane's Curious Tweet Brings Out the Foodie in Tendulkar
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona