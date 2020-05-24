Farah Khan's Birthday Wish for Husband Sirish Kunder is Hilarious

Filmmaker Farah Khan took to Instagram to share an adorable yet hilarious post on her husband Sirish Kunder's birthday on Sunday. The Tees Maar Khan director shared a throwback picture of the two from fifteen years ago.

In the picture, Farah was seen hugging the Joker director from behind. “Even whn the world is upside down n things look like they r off track.. remember it’s all good.. coz i got ur back! Happy birthday @shirishkunder .. I repeat.. an ok husband but a great father. ( Melbourne throwback @mitulange 15 yrs ago) (sic),” she wrote.

Check it out below:

Sirish and Farah tied the knot in 2014 after falling in love during the shoot of Main Hoon Na. They are parents to triplets Diva, Anya and Czar who were born in 2008.

On the work front, Sirish Kunder last directed the Netflix film Mrs Serial Killer with Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina.

Farah Khan will be next collaborating with Rohit Shetty in an untitled big budget project, where she will be directing it and the Sooryavanshi director will be producing the film. It has been reported that the film will be a remake of Satte Pe Satta starring Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini.

