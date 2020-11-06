Farah Khan's Confession: I Repeat My Clothes

Hindi Cinema Industry’s sassy choreographer and director Farah Khan Kunder has posted a throwback picture on her social media account. The picture includes one of the Khans of Bollywood. And no it’s not her friend Salman Khan.

Captioning the fun selfie, Farah wrote, “JUST... ** #throwback #biggboss #yesirepeatmyclothes (sic)." The picture has received over 24k likes as fans express their love for their favourite Bollywood icons.

Farah, who has judged and hosted many television reality shows, was encouraged by one of the fans to host Salman’s Bigg Boss if he chooses to leave. The fan said, “If after Salman someone can host Bigg Boss it's you (sic)." Another fan commented, “Salman sir and mam are my two favourite personalities in Bollywood Biggest Fan of Salman sir and Farah mam love you both (sic)."

Through this post, Farah has confessed that she repeats her clothes. She was wearing a green kurta in the picture that she had worn for her appearance in reality dance show India’s Best Dancer that airs on Sony Entertainment Television. Farah has now indirectly promoted sustainable fashion through this trend which has become increasingly important as the concept of fast fashion comes under scrutiny.

The director had posted a picture from the sets of the dancing reality show back in October where she wore the green kurta. Accompanying Farah were the show’s fellow judges Malaika Arora, Terence Lawrence, and Geeta Kapur.

In another post, where the choreographer is posing solo, she again affirms that she repeats her clothes. Farah’s post inspired many of her fans who resonated with her repeating clothes. As one fan commented, “I love you so much mam you're truly a inspiration for us. So beautiful inside and outside (sic)."