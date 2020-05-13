MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Farah Khan's Daughter Raises Rs 2.5 lakh Through Sketches to Feed Homeless Stray Animals

Images: Instagram

Farah Khan's 12-year-old daughter Anya has raised Rs 2.5 lakhs through her sketches to help stray animals during coronavirus pandemic.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 6:19 PM IST
Filmmaker Farah Khan says her daughter Anya has raised over Rs 2.5 lakh by sketching pets, the proceeds of which will go towards feeding the homeless and stray animals affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, the filmmaker took to social media to announce that Anya, 12, decided to sketch a pet and sell the artwork for Rs 1,000 to support such neglected animals.

Farah on Wednesday gave an update on Anya's sketches, saying that her daughter had so far finished 100 sketches and is ready for the next set of orders. The video was shot by the Om Shanti Om director's other daughter Diva.

"Over a 100 sketches done and a little more than 2 and a half lakhs collected and donated!! Thank you to all the generous contributors. Anya is ready for round 2 of orders.. #sketchapet #sketchforcharity .. video shot by… #divakunder," Farah wrote on Instagram.

Anya has so far fulfilled orders by several Bollywood celebrities, including Zoya Akhtar, Gauri Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonali Bendre Behl, Raveena Tandon, and Tahira Kashyap.

Farah had announced some time ago that Anya had already raised Rs 1 lakh through her sketches. "1 LAKH RS raised by Anya!! Everyday b4 school n after.. n all weekends , she s diligently sketching for donations! A BIGGG thank you to all who have donated . All monies are being used to feed strays n to send food packages to the slums," she said.

