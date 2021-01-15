Farah Khan's 'Flashdance Hair' in Flashback Pic Reminds Malaika Arora of Chunky Panday

Farah Khan's Instagram posts are almost always laden with self deprecating humour, and her latest one is no different. She has done a 'Flashback Friday' to a picture with cousin Farhan Akhtar, in which both of them are dancing. Farah poked fun at her own retro hairstyle in the picture.

The photo shows Farah and Farhan in a dancing pose, with her mother and another relative in the background. The photo seems to have been taken at some family gathering.

"Before internet, wifi & computers there was Dance!! The best family bonding.. @faroutakhtar n i in my ever flashdance haircut tripping the light fantastic.. #dancingcousins #thosewerethedays .. ( my beautiful mom in the sari at the back with rosy maami)," she wrote in the caption.

While Farhan called the picture "Best times", Malaika Arora said that Farah looked like Chunky Panday, owing to her hair. "Hair is very @chunkypanday," she commented. Chunky dropped several laughing emojis in reaction to Malaika's comment.

Sunita Kapoor, wife of Anil Kapoor, also wrote, "So cute faruuuuu." Actor Sikandar Kher commented, "Farah that hair is spot on." She reacted, "Im telling u I used to wear the flashdance sweatshirt n roam with this hair (sic)."

Flashdance is a 1983 romantic drama film about a passionate young dancer who aspires to become a professional ballerina. Jennifer Beals's fluffy curls in Flashdance were all the rage back then.

Farah's mother Menaka Irani is the sister of Farhan and sister Zoya Akhtar's mother Honey Irani. Both cousins are multi-talented. While Farah is a successful choreographer turned filmmaker, Farhan is a director, producer, actor and singer. He is also known to be a talented dancer as well.