Farah Khan’s Hilarious Travel Vlog From Thailand Leaves Farhan Akhtar in Splits, Karan Johar Reacts

Filmmaker Farah Khan never fails to amuse her fans with her light-hearted social media posts. The Main Hoon Na director, who is holidaying with her family in Thailand, has shared a new video from Bangkok. In the video, which she recorded at the Shangri-La hotel in Bangkok where she was apparently staying, Farah introduced herself as a travel vlogger. Her industry friends had hilarious reactions to her post.

Taking to Instagram, Farah posted a video with the caption, “The travel vlogger strikes again!!”

The video started with Farah greeting her Instagram followers as she stood in front of a swimming pool at the Shangri-La hotel.She started her vlog by saying, “I am Farah Khan, your travel vlogger for the day. I am in Bangkok, this is the beautiful Shangri-La hotel. This is the magnificent pool. What is good about this pool is that this is full of water. You can swim here, and if it rains you don’t even have to go in the pool, you can get wet.”

Farah then moved towards a different part of the lounge area, she said, “The other thing good is this beautiful location. It is by the riverside. If you don’t feel like swimming in the pool, don’t even try jumping in the water over here.”

Check the video here:

Farhan Akhtar was left in splits after watching Farah’s travel vlog, he wrote “sold” with laughing emojis. Rhea Kapoor and Bharti Singh also dropped laughing emojis in the comments section. Karan Johar went all out in praising Farah and told her that other countries would also want to hire her to make travel vlogs for them. He commented, “Hey Faru! Many countries are asking about your availability… you’re such an inspirational traveller!”

Not only her industry friends, but her fans too commented that travel vlogging should be added to Farah’s list of talents.

Earlier, Farah had shared a couple of pictures from her Thailand trip, one of which showed her posing with her children — Czar, Diva, and Anya at Ko Samui island. She said in the caption that it was a “full-time job” getting her triplets to pose for a photograph.

Talking more about her professional front, Farah believes that currently, she is in a comfortable space. She has no plans to direct a movie in the near future instead she is busy filming a slew of advertisements and shows. Farah asserts that even after cutting down projects and workload the only time she could give her family and kids was during the lockdown. She hopes that she could spend more time with her family.

