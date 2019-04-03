English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Farah Khan's Next Film to be a 'Big Bollywood Musical'
Farah Khan's last Bollywood film as a writer-director was 'Happy New Year' in 2014. She comes back after a break from the movies that lasted close to 5 years.
Image: Yogen Shah
Filmmaker Farah Khan says her upcoming directorial will be the remake of a popular Indian film and will be mounted as a massive Bollywood musical. Recently, director Rohit Shetty announced that he would be producing a film to be directed by Farah.
The director, known for making out-and-out potboilers inspired by the Hindi cinema of the '70s and '80s, said the currently untitled movie is right in her zone. "Rohit and I are both extremely excited for the collaboration. We are making a really big, massive Bollywood musical."
"It'll be absolutely my kind of a movie. Rohit and I are probably the last two left to make this kind of big, entertaining cinema," Farah told PTI.
The director added that the script is being given final touches. "The script is almost done, we are just about finishing it. It's a remake. We have bought the rights of an Indian movie and are revamping it currently."
Earlier, there were reports that the duo will be remaking Satte Pe Satta, but there is no confirmation. Farah also said that the team will announce the star cast soon.
"Rohit has promised to come and do the action for the movie. I'm looking forward to it. Within a month or so, we will know our cast as well," she said.
Farah's last Bollywood film as a writer-director was Happy New Year in 2014. The film had Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood and Boman Irani in lead roles. It was a comedy-heist film, portions of which were shot abroad as well.
