Farah Khan's Pic Features Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan as Background Dancers

Farah Khan has shared a blast from the past moment with her fans on Instagram. The picture is from her Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s sangeet ceremony. This photograph depicts a slew of Bollywood’s biggest stars. From Shah Rukh Khan to Karan Johar to Salman Khan, all the celebs are seen having a gala time. But our eyes are on Farah Khan and a surprised Anil Kapoor. The unique aspect is that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan can be seen dancing in the background. For the caption, Farah wrote, “Those were the days. Anil Kapoor papaji in shock. Spot the famous background dancers pls." She has also added the hashtag, “Dance like no one is watching."

The picture has become an instant hit on the social media platform. Anil Kapoor’s wife, Sunita Kapoor was the first one to drop a comment under the pic. She wrote, “Faabbbbb." Maheep Kapoor just “love it". She added, “Skinny Farah." Karan Johar said, “Wah". Sanjay Kapoor wanted to know “Where are the dulha and dulhan."

Zoya Akhtar spoke for all of us when she wrote “so fun”.

Farah Khan often shares fun posts on Instagram. During Rhea Kapoor’s wedding festivities, she had shared a video featuring Anil Kapoor and the bride dancing to the tunes of a party number. She wrote, “ Love this man. Best father-daughter dance Anil Kapoor style. Rhea Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor thank you for being such great hosts. Congratulations Karan Boolani.”

Farah Khan is currently busy with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film marks Karan Johar’s return to director’s chair. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be seen in lead role. Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra are also part of the project.

