Farah Khan’s Son Czar Composes Rap on Coronavirus, Song Coming Soon

Bollywood celebrities are keeping busy these days by involving themselves in various activities. Some of them are even giving regular updates on how their kids are dealing with the situation.

Well, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan’s kids seem to be involved in exploring their creative side. Her son Czar Kunder has reportedly penned and composed a rap song around the coronavirus disease. The song talks about the COVID-19 and how it spreads, with a few lines on the ways through which it can be prevented.

Farah revealed the details to Mid Day, which also quoted the filmmaker saying that the video of the rap has been shot by her daughter Diva. Meanwhile, the third baby of the triplets is keeping herself busy by taking care of stray animals.

When asked about her reaction on the rap, Farah said that it needs subtitles as she is unable to make out the meaning of the rap. She also added that both Diva and Czar are busy editing the video, making the needful changes. The video will be soon released on social media as well as Czar’s YouTube channel.

Just a few days ago, the choreographer requested the ‘privileged’ people, including celebs, to avoid posting their workout videos online. She said that while these stars might have nothing to worry, there are other graver issues in the world right now.

The video received mixed reactions from netizens. While some slammed her mentioning that it is important to exercise, others supported her by saying that she has only asked others to stop showing it off on social media.