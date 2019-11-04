Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Farah Shares Tabu Old Pictures on Birthday, See Here

Tabu entered Bollywood in the 1980s but her first recognized role was in 1994 for which she received a Filmfare Award.

News18.com

Updated:November 4, 2019, 3:58 PM IST
Image courtesy: Farah Naaz Instagram story/ iamfarahnaaz
Image courtesy: Farah Naaz Instagram story/ iamfarahnaaz

One of the best parts that fans enjoy about their stars is viewing throwback pictures. While the actors and actresses themselves are often too busy, their siblings and other family members help in sharing their throwback pictures. On the occasion of her birthday, Tabu's sister Farah Naaz decided to share some throwback pictures of her sister.

Most throwback pictures are often from the teenage years but this time fans were lucky to get a picture of Tabu from her youngest years as a toddler. Farah Naaz shared the picture on her Instagram story wishing Tabu a happy birthday.

Image courtesy: Farah Naaz Instagram story/ iamfarahnaaz

Tabu entered Bollywood in the 1980s but her first recognized role was in 1994 for which she received a Filmfare Award. Over the course of her career, Tabu has appeared in Bengali, Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam films.

She is set to make her next appearance in Nitin Kakkar's Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan. The film is set to release on 29 November. She is also shooting for Andrew Davies' miniseries titled A Suitable Boy. It is based on Vikram Seth's 1993 novel. Spread over six episodes, the series will be airing on BBC One in June 2020.  Apart from this, she will also be appearing in a Telugu film titled Ala Vaikunthapurramloo alongside Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on January 10 next year.

