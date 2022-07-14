Fardeen Khan is All Praises for Riteish Deshmukh's Directorial Venture, Says 'He is Like My Brother'

Actor Fardeen Khan who has been absent from the silver screen for a long time is all geared up to make his comeback with multiple projects under his kitty. The actor has recently finished shooting for Sanjay Gupta’s Visfot and is now gearing up for Anees Bazmee’s No Entry 2. Following the footsteps of his father Feroz Khan, Fardeen Khan aspires to become a film producer. The Heyy Babyy actor was brimming with praises for his Visfot co-star Riteish Deshmukh who has been producing films for a while and now who is all set to make his directorial debut with Ved.

The movie will also feature him and his wife Genelia D’Souza in prominent roles. The Dhamaal actor recently shot a cameo piece with Salman Khan for the same project. Fardeen appreciated Riteish’s venture in direction and also talked about his plans to get into production by remaking his father’s cult classics, the actor said, “Riteish is like my brother. I love him and I respect him for what he does. He has become a director and I am so proud of him for that. I am happy for him. He’s one of those contemporaries who inspires me. Direction and production are things he had spoken about to a host of us several years ago.”

The actor went on to add, “It’s wonderful to see him pursuing it. Riteish has played a creative gamble but kudos to him for taking that plunge as a director. While being a successful and busy actor, he took time off to direct which is a huge task. In turn, I feel it will enhance him as an actor and it will add so much heft to his craft. I feel that it will help him further evolve as an artistic person. He’s already pretty creative and intelligent as an artist, this will just underline these aspects further.”

The horror drama film Visfot which is an official Hindi remake of the Venezuelan flick, Rock, Paper, Scissors is directed by Kookie Gulati. Alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan, the film also stars Krystle D’Souza and Priya Bapat. The movie is expected to be released later this year.

