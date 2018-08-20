English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Fardeen Khan is All Smiles in New Photos As He Steps Out for Lunch Date With Wife
Recently, the paparazzi clicked the actor looking much like his old self, accompanied by his family, at the airport.
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani
Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan, who has been away from the limelight for quite some time now, was spotted with his wife Natasha Madhvani on Sunday afternoon in Mumbai. The actor was clicked while stepping out of an upscale restaurant where they had gone for a lunch date.
The couple was photographed in colour-coordinated outfits. They seemed happy as they walked hand-in-hand after their meal.
Take a look:
Recently, the paparazzi clicked the No Entry actor looking much like his old self, accompanied by his family, at the airport.
The 44-year-old, who was dressed entirely in black, was all smiles as the shutterbugs captured him with his wife and kids Diani and Azarius.
The actor, son of veteran actor Feroz Khan, had starred in films such as Om Jai Jagdish, Heyy Babyy, and Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, among others. He was last seen in Dulha Mil Gaya, which released in 2010.
In 2016, the actor was brutally trolled for gaining weight. However, the actor shut down the online haters in the most subtle way by writing a lengthy post on Facebook.
"Not ashamed neither shamed. Not offended. Not depressed. Not blind either. Am I happy?? Emphatically!!!! In fact, living the happiest chapter thus far with lbs to show for it," read the post he had shared.
